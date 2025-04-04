Mumbai, Apr 4 (PTI) Agri value chain enabler Samunnati on Friday said its FY25 borrowings increased 50 per cent to Rs 2,300 crore.

The company also said it has added 12 more banks to the list of institutions that lend to it, and also accessed the debt market and securitisation avenues, as per a statement.

***** French tech firm Linedata acquires Nroad

* French technology firm Linedata on Friday announced the acquisition of financial data processing firm Nroad for an undisclosed sum.

Nroad provides AI-enabled automated unstructured financial data processing solutions and has an office in Pune, as per a statement.

***** Incred Alternative Investments secures commitments of over Rs 600 cr

* Incred Alternative Investments on Friday said it has secured commitments of over Rs 600 crore in its maiden special situations credit fund.

A clutch of domestic and offshore limited partners have made the commitments, it said in a statement.

