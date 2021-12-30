New Delhi, Dec 30 (PTI) The government on Thursday said Sanjay Kumar Singh has assumed charge as the new steel secretary.

Singh, a 1987-batch IAS officer of the Madhya Pradesh cadre, succeeds P K Tripathi, who is the secretary of the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT).

Tripathi was holding the additional charge of secretary (steel), the Ministry of Steel said in a statement.

"Sanjay Kumar Singh today (Thursday) assumed charge as the secretary, Ministry of Steel. He was appointed as steel secretary as part of a major top-level bureaucratic reshuffle effected by the Centre on Monday," it said.

Before his new role, Singh was holding the post of secretary, Department of Administrative Reforms & Public Grievances (DARPG) and Department of Pensions & Pensioners Welfare (DoPPW). HRS hrs

