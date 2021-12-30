Tecno Mobile officially launched the Spark 8 Pro smartphone in India. The device will be made available from January 4, 2022, via Amazon India. The handset is priced at an introductory price of Rs 10,500 for the 4GB + 64GB model. It will be offered in interstellar black, Winsor violet, turquoise cyan and Komodo island colours. Tecno Spark 8 3GB+32GB Variant Launched in India at 9,299; Specifications & Features.

In terms of specifications, Tecno Spark 8 Pro sports a 6.8-inch FHD+ LCD display with a resolution of 2460x1080 pixels. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage.

Tecno Spark 8 Pro (Photo Credits: Tecno)

The #SparkOfBigDreams is here! Spark 8 Pro powered by 33W Super Charger, G85 Gaming Processor, and a 48MP Night Camera at a special launch price of Rs. 10,599 as an Amazon Special. Sales start on 4th Jan’22. Get Notified on https://t.co/OdWtJZ57pX#TECNO #Spark8Pro pic.twitter.com/vTpUZApUkl — TecnoMobileInd (@TecnoMobileInd) December 29, 2021

For clicking photographs, the smartphone features a 48MP primary camera, a 2MP depth shooter and a 2MP AI lens. Upfront, there is an 8MP camera along with a dual-LED flash.

Tecno Spark 8 Pro runs on Android 11 based HiOS 7.6 custom skin. It comes packed with a 5,000mAh battery with 33W charging support. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.0, 3.5mm audio jack, USB Type-C port, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi and GPS.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 30, 2021 06:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).