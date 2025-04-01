New Delhi, Apr 1 (PTI) Exporters' body Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) on Tuesday said SC Ralhan has assumed the role of the new president of the body.

He has replaced Jalandhar-based exporter Ashwani Kumar.

FIEO also said that Ravikant Kapur has taken charge as the vice-president of the organisation.

Ralhan has over 50 years of experience in exports, particularly in the engineering and hand tools industry. He is also the Managing Director of Ludhiana-based Sri Tools Industries.

Ralhan emphasized his commitment to tackling the ongoing tariff and trade barriers that have impacted Indian exporters.

"He outlined a proactive strategy that includes engaging with global trade bodies and policymakers to negotiate favourable tariff structures and reduce restrictions; promoting export diversification to mitigate risks associated with over-dependence on specific markets, ensuring swift policy interventions to counter unfair trade practices and enhancing global competitiveness by advocating for incentives, technology-driven exports, and supply chain resilience," FIEO said in a statement.

"At a time when global trade dynamics are shifting rapidly, Indian exporters must be equipped with the right policies, strategies, and support to compete effectively. I am committed to working closely with the government and industry stakeholders to ensure a fair and favourable trade environment for our exporters," Ralhan said.

Kapur is an industry veteran from the textiles sector. He is the owner of Group GR.

"I look forward to working with the FIEO team to address the key challenges faced by exporters. Together, we will drive policies that enhance India's footprint in global trade and strengthen our position in international markets," Kapur said.

