Bengaluru, Jun 19 (PTI) The 29-year-old HR executive who slipped into a coma after a tree branch fell on his head while riding his scooter near Brahma Chaitanya Temple in Hanumanthnagar, in the city, died on Thursday, said police officials.

Akshay Shivaram was admitted to a private hospital in Jayanagar after he sustained severe injuries to his brain and skull on June 15.

Jaya Nagar police confirmed his death. "We were informed of the death at about 1 pm," said an official.

A dry tree branch fell on Shivaram's head on that fateful day, causing him to lose control of his two-wheeler and crash into a parked car. Shivaram was not wearing a helmet when the accident happened.

According to the doctors treating him, Shivaram had suffered 12 injuries to the head.

Shivaram's brother Benkaraj has filed a complaint against Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and Forest Department alleging negligence on their part as the dead tree branch was not pruned by them despite repeated complaints by the locals and the temple authorities, said Hanumanthnagar Police.

"We have registered an FIR under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 105, which deals with culpable homicide not amounting to murder," said a Hanumanthnagar police official.

