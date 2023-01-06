New Delhi, Jan 6 (PTI) SECI has extended till January 9 the last date to submit bids for operation and maintenance of a 10-MW ground-mounted solar power project at Badi Sid in Rajasthan.

The earlier last date was January 2, 2023.

Also Read | RBI KYC Update Guidelines: Good News for Bank Account Holders, Re-KYC Can Be Done Via Self-Declaration, Video-Based Facility for Fresh KYC.

The revised date and time for bid submission is January 9, 2023 till 2 pm, and the bids will be opened at 4 pm on the same date, SECI said in a notification.

The scope of the work includes "operations & maintenance contract including insurance for 5 years of 10 MW Ground Mounted Solar Power Project at Badi Sid, Rajasthan," it said. Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited (SECI) is a nodal agency of the central government for auctioning renewable energy projects.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission: DA Hike For Central Government Employees This Month? Check Latest News Updates Today.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)