New Delhi, May 30 (PTI) Engineering solutions provider SEPC Ltd on Friday posted a 57.76 per cent rise in standalone net profit to Rs 10.16 crore in the March quarter, aided by a reduction in expenses.

It had posted a net profit of Rs 6.44 crore in the fourth quarter of the preceding 2023-24 financial year, the company said in an exchange filing.

The company's revenues stood at Rs 117.80 crore during the January-March FY25 against Rs 147.82 crore in the year-ago period.

SEPC trimmed its expenses to Rs 115.94 crore from Rs 155.31 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

The company is focused on providing turnkey solutions in power, water infrastructure and process & metallurgy.

