Hyderabad, Jan 13 (PTI) The torso of a man, whose severed head was placed at an idol's feet in a temple in Nalgonda district, was found in an abandoned building near here on Thursday, police said.

Also Read | LIC IPO to Hit Markets by March; Draft Papers to Be Filed With SEBI by This Month-End.

As part of investigation, eight special teams were formed and during the course of investigation the torso was found in the building at Turkayamjal, they said as the probe to unearth the mystery behind the murder was on.

Also Read | Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022 Notification: Vacancy for 198 Posts on bankofbaroda.in; Check Details Here.

Amid suspicion that it could be a case of human sacrifice, the police had said a detailed investigation from all angles was on and added that the offence had not taken place at the religious place.

The family of the man has identified him as 30-year-old Jahender Naik. He was suffering from mental illnesses and lived on the streets, they added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)