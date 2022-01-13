Mumbai, January 13: Bank of Baroda (BOB) has released a notification for recruitment for various posts in the Cash Management Department and the Receivables Management Department. Those who wish to work in the banking sector can apply for the eligible vacancies through Bank of Baroda's official website at bankofbaroda.in.

The last date for the online application is set for February 1, candidates must fill up the online application form and submit the same on or before February 1. Bank has released two separate recruitment notifications for a total of 198 vacant posts in its Cash Management Department and Receivables Management Department. UP Police Recruitment 2022: 26382 Vacancies for Constable Post; Notification Soon On uppbpb.gov.in.

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details:

Cash Management Department is looking to recruit on its 53 posts, out of which, 50 posts are for Assistant Vice President (Acquisition and Relationship Management) and the remaining 3 are for Assistant Vice President (Product Manager). Meanwhile, the bank is looking to recruit eligible candidates for its Receivables Management Department for 145 posts, out of which, the bank will recruit 50 candidates for Area Receivables Manager, 48 for Regional Receivables Manager, 21 for Zonal Receivables Manager, and others. For more details, please visit the career section of Bank of Baroda at bankofbaroda.in/career/current-opportunities.

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022 How to Apply:

Visit the career section Bank of Baroda at bankofbaroda.in/career/current-opportunities

On the homepage, click on the link "Recruitment for various Positions in Cash Management on Fixed Term Engagement on Contract Basis" and click on 'Apply Now'

Enter credentials such as post, name, mobile number, e-mail id

Fill the application form and submit

Save a copy of the application form for future reference

The selection process for the posts will be based on shortlisting and Personal Interviews. The fee structure for the Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022 will be Rs 600 for the General, EWS & OBC candidates, and Rs 100 for SC, ST, PWD, and Women candidates.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 13, 2022 04:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).