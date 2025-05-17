New Delhi, May 17 (PTI) IPO-bound Shiprocket, an eCommerce enablement platform, has launched India's first AI-integrated model context protocol server, marking a significant step in autonomous digital commerce.

This server allows AI agents to directly handle key operations from checking shipping rates to tracking orders using a single line of instruction, the company said in a statement.

The innovation is targeted at D2C brands and MSMEs, promising faster execution, seamless integration, and hands-free operations with enterprise-grade security. With this rollout, Shiprocket aims to shift from manual processes to fully autonomous commerce infrastructure, it added.

"Our MCP Server launch marks a transformative shift from manual workflows to autonomous operations powered by AI. This is how we enable millions of businesses to work smarter, respond faster, and scale effortlessly.

"This is more than just an integration, it's a new interface for eCommerce. We're enabling a world where AI doesn't just support business decisions, it executes them," Shiprocket's MD & CEO Saahil Goel said.

