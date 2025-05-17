London, May 17: In a remarkable journey from rural India to civic leadership in the UK, 37-year-old Raj Mishra, originally from Bhatehara village in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur, has been elected as the new mayor of Wellingborough, a market town in Northamptonshire’s East Midlands.

At the Annual Town Council Meeting on May 13, Mishra was formally elected as Wellingborough’s fifth mayor. His one-year term will focus on enhancing civic engagement, economic development, infrastructure, and environmental sustainability. “It is an honour to serve as the mayor of Wellingborough,” said Mishra. “I am committed to fostering a vibrant, inclusive, and prosperous community. Together, we will build a brighter future for our town.” India-UK Free Trade Pact: PM Narendra Modi, Counterpart Keir Starmer Seal FTA and Double Contribution Convention Agreements To Boost Trade.

Who is Raj Mishra?

A farmer’s son and the sixth of his parents’ children, Mr. Mishra moved to the UK to pursue an M.Tech in Computer Science and later earned a Data Science certification from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. With 15 years of experience in the IT industry, he transitioned into public service, successfully contesting the May 6 local elections as a Conservative Party candidate for the Victoria Ward.

Now a British citizen, Mishra and their two daughters live in the UK with his wife, Abhishekta, an engineer from Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh. He brings not only professional expertise but also a deep understanding of community needs to his role. Scotch Whisky and Gin Prices To Drop Following Import Duty Cuts Under India-UK FTA; Domestic Players Unhappy Over Concessions, Here’s Why.

As mayor, Mishra will preside over council meetings and represent the town at civic functions. He has selected the Veterans Community Network and Louisa Gregory’s Hospice Campaign as his official charities for 2025–26, pledging to raise their profile and support fundraising efforts. “My leadership is rooted in listening and collaboration,” he said. “Every resident’s voice matters. By working together, we can create a more connected, inclusive Wellingborough for all,” he added.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 17, 2025 05:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).