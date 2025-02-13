New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) NBFC Shriram Finance Ltd (SFL) on Thursday said it has raised about USD 500 million (about Rs 4,300 crore) through External Commercial Borrowing (ECB) to fund business growth.

This transaction represents the largest SACE-covered loan facility raised by an NBFC in India, reinforcing SFL's position as a leader in offshore fund raising and its ability to diversify funding sources strategically, according to a statement.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, February 13, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Thursday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Sace is an Italian export credit agency controlled by the Ministry of Economy & Finance, Italy.

This 10-year-long tenor facility is backed by SACE and underlines a strong global partnership aimed at promoting the financing of Italian vehicles, both new and used, under the NBFC's Social Finance Framework, the company said in a statement.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for February 13, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

The transaction saw participation from leading global financial institutions, including HSBC, Deutsche Bank, KfW IPEX-Bank, ING Bank and J.P. Morgan, as Mandated Lead Arrangers and Lenders amounting to EUR 393 million and USD 100 million highlighting the strong confidence of international lenders in SFL's creditworthiness, it said.

The company's collaboration with SACE reaffirms its ability to structure innovative funding solutions that align with its long-term business strategy, it added.

With this recent transaction, it said, SFL has secured over USD 2.50 billion in offshore funding in the current financial year, the highest by any NBFC in India in structured finance and sustainable funding initiatives.

"Our association with SACE and leading global banks reinforces the confidence that global financial institutions have in SFL's vision and operational strength.

"This facility not only enhances our ability to provide financing for Italian vehicles and equipment but also strengthens our commitment to financial inclusion and economic development," the company's executive vice chairman Umesh Revankar said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)