Mumbai, February 13: As the Bodoland Lottery Department announces the Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result) of Thursday, February 13, 2025, thousands of participants eagerly await the lucky draw outcome. Conducted under the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), the lottery remains one of Assam's most popular legal gambling activities. The Bodoland Lottery Result is declared in three phases, i.e., at 12 PM, 3 PM, and 7 PM, on the official website bodolotteries.com. Players can check Thursday's winners’ list with ticket numbers to see if they have struck luck.

Skip the ad-filled websites! Click here to download the Bodoland Lottery Result in PDF for Thursday, February 13, along with the winners' list and ticket numbers. The Bodoland Lottery results are published daily on the official website bodolotteries.com, offering an easy and transparent way to verify winning numbers. Several popular draws, including Day Thangam, Evening Thangam, Singam, Kuil, Rosa, and Vishnu, are held under the Bodoland Lottery system. Scroll below to know where to check the Bodoland Lottery Result in PDF and how to access the official winners’ list. Shillong Teer Results Today, February 13 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

When and Where To Check Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result)

The Bodoland Lottery Result in PDF is published online on the official website bodolotteries.com at 12 PM, 3 PM, and 7 PM. The website provides an official download link for the results in PDF format, allowing participants to verify their winning ticket numbers easily. Unlike unauthorised platforms, this government-run portal ensures accuracy and transparency. Participants can just click here to access the Bodoland Lottery Result. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for February 13, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game. In India, lotteries are legally operated in 13 states, including Assam, Maharashtra, Kerala, West Bengal, Punjab, and Nagaland, among others. Each state conducts its own government-regulated lotteries, with popular ones like Nagaland State Lottery, Kerala Lottery, and Bodoland Lottery attracting large participation. While lotteries provide entertainment and the chance to win big, they also come with financial risks. LatestLY urges players to participate responsibly and within their means.

