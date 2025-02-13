Kolkata, February 13: The results for Kolkata Fatafat Lottery, also known as Kolkata FF Lottery, played on February 13, will be released shortly. Players can find the winning numbers for all eight rounds or bazis on websites such as kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in. Participants should keep in mind that the Kolkata Fatafat Result is announced after each round concludes. Get the Kolkata FF Result Chart of February 13 below.

Kolkata FF, much like Satta Matka, is a fast-paced lottery game held every day of the week. This speculative lottery is exclusive to Kolkata, requiring participants to be physically present in the city to take part. From buying tickets to placing bets, players eagerly anticipate the opportunity to win various prizes. Below is the Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart of February 13 along with the winning numbers. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for February 12, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart for February 13, 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 2:33 PM 122 - - - 5 - - -

5th Bazi 4:03 PM 6th Bazi 5:33 PM 7th Bazi 7:03 PM 8th Bazi 8:33 PM - - - - - - - -

The Kolkata FF lottery consists of eight rounds, also known as bazis, which are the 1st bazi, 2nd bazi, 3rd bazi, 4th bazi, 5th bazi, 6th bazi, 7th bazi, and 8th bazi. The results are announced every 90 minutes, with the first round starting at 10 AM and the last one at 8:30 PM. Managed by Kolkata’s civic authorities, players participate by selecting numbers and placing bets, then awaiting the outcome of their chosen predictions. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

West Bengal is one of the 13 states in India where lotteries are legally permitted, and the Kolkata FF lottery is held daily from Monday to Sunday. Along with Kolkata Fatafat, other popular lottery games in India include Shillong Teer, Nagaland State Lotteries, Sikkim State Lotteries, and Assam State Lottery. While the appeal of these games continues to rise, we at LatestLY encourage players to proceed with caution, as lotteries involve financial risks and can lead to legal and monetary consequences.

