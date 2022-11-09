New Delhi, Nov 9 (PTI) Silver futures on Wednesday fell by Rs 219 to Rs 61,740 per kilogram as participants reduced their bets.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for December delivery declined by Rs 219 or 0.35 per cent to Rs 61,740 per kg in a business turnover of 16,783 lots.

Globally, silver was trading 0.54 per cent lower at USD 21.39 per ounce in New York. PTI

