Mumbai, Feb 4 (PTI) Singapore welcomed 16.5 million international visitors, including 1.09 million travellers from India, Singapore Tourism Board (STB) said on Wednesday.

"The consistent growth rates and the fact that reflect an upward demand trajectory and the diversification of Singapore's appeal, attracting various types of travellers, from leisure to business and families to milestone travellers," STB Regional Director, India, Middle East, South Asia and Africa, Markus Tan told PTI.

Also Read | Delhi Election 2025: How To Vote? How To Check Name in Voter List and Download Voter Slip Online? How To Find Polling Station? All Answers Here.

Top markets for visitor arrivals were Mainland China (3.08 million), Indonesia (2.49 million) and India, according to STB data.

Other markets that exhibited healthy year-on-year growth included Japan, Taiwan, the UK, and the USA, representing a good mix of short, mid and long-haul markets, it added.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, February 4, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Tuesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

This is mainly due to the 30-day mutual visa exemption with Mainland China, and Singapore's strong growth in air connectivity, Tan said.

Other key factors that contributed to the overall growth in visitor arrivals include Singapore's robust year-round calendar of lifestyle events and concerts, which has enhanced the city-state's appeal as a premier tourist destination, he said.

Family-friendly attractions at precincts were also instrumental in boosting visitor arrivals and spending across the tourism sector and related industries, he said.

Singapore continued to attract quality MICE events, while the cruise industry saw several highlights including notable maiden calls and ships homeporting, he said.

He said, "We are optimistic about continuing this growth trajectory in 2025."

Tan further said that 2025, year marks 60 years of friendship between India and Singapore.

"To celebrate the deep cultural connections between the two countries, STB is launching a series of consumer and trade-facing initiatives, leveraging the increased visibility of Singapore in the India market to drive tourism marketing and business outcomes," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)