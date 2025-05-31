New Delhi, May 31 (PTI) SK Finance has reported a 49.35 per cent year-on-year rise in net profit to Rs 141.62 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, led by growth in income across its core lending segments.

In the quarter ended March 31, 2024, the company had reported a profit of Rs 94.82 crore, the non-banking finance company said in a regulatory filing.

Its total income during the January-March quarter rose 33.27 per cent to Rs 646.37 crore, up from Rs 485.02 crore in the year-ago period.

For the financial year 2024-25, the company's net profit increased by 21.72 per cent to Rs 379.67 crore, as against Rs 311.92 crore in FY24.

The total income of the company during the year stood at Rs 2,386.38 crore, rising by 32.73 per cent from Rs 1,797.95 crore a year earlier, it added.

The Jaipur-headquartered SK Finance is a non-banking finance company incorporated in1994 operating in two verticals, vehicle financing and financing for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.

