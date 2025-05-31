Mumbai, May 31: As May draws to a close, women beneficiaries under the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana in Maharashtra are still awaiting their INR 1,500 monthly installment for May 2025. The 11th installment under the scheme, which offers monthly financial assistance via Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), has not yet been credited.

Several local reports suggest that the May and June installments, totalling INR 3,000, might be disbursed together in June. However, there has been no official confirmation from Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare or the state government. Fraud in Ladki Bahin Yojana: 2,652 Maharashtra Government Employees ‘Misused’ Scheme, State To Recover INR 3.58 Crore.

Ladki Bahin Yojana May 2025 Installment Date:

Several local reports suggested that the payment of May and June 2025 will likely be deposited into respective bank accounts in the first week of June. No official announcement has been made so far.

The speculation around a dual-month payment has been tied to the upcoming Hindu festival of Vat Purnima, which falls in early June. It is believed that the government may time the disbursement to coincide with the festival, although this remains unconfirmed. Ladki Bahin Yojana May 2025 Instalment Date: When Will Maharashtra Women Beneficiaries Receive 11th Kist of INR 1,500 Under Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Scheme?

So far, 10 monthly installments have been successfully disbursed under the scheme. The 11th installment, due for May, has seen an unusual delay. Beneficiaries are now hoping for a consolidated INR 3,000 payout covering both pending months. An official statement from Minister Tatkare is expected soon, which may clarify the payment schedule for the coming months.

Ladki Bahin Yojana Fraud Busted

Over 2,200 beneficiaries of the Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Yojana were found to be government employees during scrutiny, PTI quoted Maharashtra Minister Aditi Tatkare as saying on Saturday. In a post on X on Friday, Tatkare said verification of beneficiaries will be a regular process.

“After scrutinising nearly 2 lakh applications, 2,289 government employees were found to be the beneficiaries of the Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Yojana. After realising this, such beneficiaries are not being given the benefit of the scheme,” Tatkare posted.

