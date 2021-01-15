New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) Czech automaker Skoda on Friday said it has launched the refreshed version of premium sedan Superb in India with price starting from Rs 31.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

The model comes in two variants. While the Skoda Superb SportLine is priced at Rs 31.99 lakh, the Laurin & Klement variant of the model is tagged at Rs 34.99 lakh (all prices ex-showroom), Skoda Auto India said in a statement.

The model is powered by a 2-litre petrol engine mated with a seven-speed automatic transmission.

Skoda Auto India Brand Director Zac Hollis said, "Since its introduction, the Skoda Superb has been a favourite for many 'value luxury' seekers in India.

"The refreshed Skoda Superb hosts some contemporary updates that further elevates its appeal and shall be appreciated by all," he added.

The updated version comes with adaptive front-lighting system, the company said adding it has virtual cockpit - a customisable digital instrument panel that offers a vitalised perspective on comprehensive driving data and navigation, as a standard feature.

It also has a 20.32 cm floating capacitive touch display, with proximity sensor, which features a glass design and an updated user interface. It is a part of the new generation Amundsen Infotainment System, with inbuilt navigation, developed by the company, it said.

