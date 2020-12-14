Coimbatore, Dec 14 (PTI) About 400 small and tiny foundries, affiliated to the Coimbatore Tiny and Small Foundry Owners Association (COSMAFAN), will go on an indefinite strike from December 16 seeking steps to bring down "high prices" of raw materials which they said affected the entire industry.

There would be a production loss of Rs.30 crore daily, affecting about two lakh workers due to this strike, COSMAFAN President Shiva Shanmughakumar told reporters here on Monday.

Also Read | Budget 2021: CII Recommends 3-Pronged Strategy for Budget.

The prices of raw material had increased by 30 per cent compared to the level before the COVID-19 lockdown, he said.

Accusing the manufacturers of being behind the "artificial price rise", he requested the government to intervene and bring down the prices for the survival of the industry.

Also Read | Infinix Smart HD 2021 Smartphone Prices Revealed on Flipkart; India Launch Scheduled For December 16, 2020.

Wet grinder manufacturers, other engineering and motor and pump manufacturers, automobiles will also severely affected due to the production stoppage of foundries, he added.

Coimbatore a major foundry hub in the country.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)