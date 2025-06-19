New Delhi, Jun 19 (PTI) A state-of-the-art, solar-powered waste management centre was inaugurated on Thursday at Khan Market in the national capital.

It was built under a joint initiative by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), Chintan Environmental Research and Action Group and SUEZ India with the aim to decentralise sustainable waste management.

The MMRF+RRR centre (micro-material recovery facility plus Reduce, Reuse, Recycle facility) will specialise in the collection and responsible handling of a variety of waste types, an official statement of the research group said.

Old clothes, shoes, books, paper, e-waste and domestic hazardous waste will be sorted and recycled at the facility, it added.

Uniquely, the Khan Market centre is one of eight traditional waste collection points, being converted into green hubs across NDMC zones. These centres will focus on repair, reuse, upcycling, and scientific disposal of waste, in accordance with the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016.

SUEZ India said the "green upgrade" was enabled with its help.

What sets this facility apart is its reliance on renewable energy — solar panels power fans, lighting, and weighing machines, providing relief from heat and humidity while ensuring environmentally conscious operations.

Trained waste-pickers, integrated into the formal waste management system, will operate the centre — a move aimed at improving livelihoods and occupational conditions while ensuring high-quality service delivery.

The launch will be attended by NDMC Chairperson Keshav Chandra, Chintan Founder Bharati Chaturvedi, and other officials.

"The NDMC is committed to reducing pressure on landfills by innovative, decentralized, community-centric initiatives. The Khan Market MMRF + RRR centre is one of 8 such hubs we have launched. We encourage NDMC waste generators to participate in this by dropping off their waste, or calling for a pick up,” Chandra said.

Chaturvedi called the facility “a piece of resilient infrastructure.".

“We are proud to create an MMRF plus RRR Centre that enables green livelihoods while also improving working conditions," he said.

