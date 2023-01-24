New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) Auto components maker Sona BLW Precision Forgings on Tuesday reported a 24 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 107 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2022.

The company reported a net profit of Rs 86 crore in the October-December quarter of the last fiscal.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 675 crore in the period under review against Rs 486 crore in the year-ago period, Sona BLW Precision Forgings said in a regulatory filing.

The company's board approved an interim dividend of Rs 1.28 per share for the financial year 2022-23, it added.

"We delivered our highest quarterly revenue, EBITDA and net profit in Q3 FY23. Our revenue grew 39 per cent year-on-year in the last quarter, driven by the scale-up of revenue from new programs," Sona BLW Precision Forgings MD & Group CEO Vivek Vikram Singh noted.

Shares of the company on Tuesday ended 3.45 per cent up at Rs 432.20 apiece on the BSE.

