New Delhi, Apr 3 (PTI) Sony Pictures Networks India is looking to boost its subscriber base and revenue through impactful content, while looking at strategic partnerships as it gears up to face a challenging fiscal year 2024-25, according to its Managing Director & CEO N P Singh.

The company will be taking experiences and lessons from FY24, as stepping stones for what lies ahead, he wrote to employees in an internal newsletter.

"Heading into FY25, we are gearing up for a challenging year but are ready with creative spirit and strong resolve," he said.

Further, Singh said, "Our goal is sharp, to captivate audiences and boost our subscriber base and revenue through impactful content."

The company is channeling investments into new shows, including on Sony LIV, he said.

"Our strategy emphasises driving organic growth and ramping our market presence through strategic partnerships," he said.

Reflecting on the fiscal gone by, he said FY24 "showed our true resilience and teamwork".

"Tackling challenges head-on made us even stronger, thanks to our solid commitment to leadership and core values," he wrote.

In January this year, Sony had pulled out from the proposed USD 10 billion merger with ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd citing failure to meet certain "closing conditions" by the Indian firm. The deal collapsed after over two years of announcing it.

Subsequently, the two parties are now locked in legal battles.

