Kolkata, Jun 26 (PTI) Sotefin Bharat, the Indian subsidiary of Swiss automated parking major Sotefin SA, on Thursday announced the launch of its new manufacturing facility in West Bengal.

The new facility at Bagnan in Howrah district represents a substantial investment of approximately Rs 40 crore.

Once fully operational, this state-of-the-art plant is expected to create over 100 jobs and significantly enhance Sotefin Bharat's production capabilities, Managing Director & CEO Arup Choudhuri said.

The plant is projected to support over 10,000 automated car parks or 25 automated parking projects per year, he added.

The company is also exporting its systems to the USA and Dubai.

“Our order book stands at Rs 1,000 crore, which is good for 50–60 per cent growth over the next 3–4 years,” Executive Director Jignesh Sanghvi said.

The plant was inaugurated by Swiss Ambassador to India Maya Jaoudhari Tissafi, in the presence of senior officials.

