New Delhi, Jul 14 (PTI) Online used car retailing platform Spinny on Tuesday said it has launched a vehicle buyback programme for customers.

The buyback benefits comprise flexible ownership tenures, easy upgrade, guaranteed future value with transparent and fair pricing of cars, the company said in a statement.

Under the initiative, customers can own a car model for a tenure of their choosing. At any given time during the tenure, users can opt for an upgrade -- or return it for the assured buyback value of 6, 12 or 18 months, it added.

"Given the social distancing norms and allied lockdown restrictions, customers realise that public transport is no longer a safe or in-demand option. More than a lifestyle choice, owning a car is now a need for the urban household," Spinny CEO and founder Niraj Singh said.

Understanding the predicament of aspiring buyers, the company has introduced an innovative buyback programme for cars available across segments, he added.

"Thereby, customers can purchase a pre-owned car with the assurance of a future buyback value. Through this programme, customers have multiple options, including upgrading, exchanging or returning the car," Singh said.

