Kannauj (UP), Jun 13 (PTI) Chhote Singh Yadav, founding member of the Samajwadi Party and three-time MP from Kannauj, passed away on Friday at a hospital in Lucknow after a prolonged illness, family sources said.

SP chief and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav expressed his condolences and paid tribute to the veteran leader. Akhilesh recently visited Chhote Singh in the hospital to enquire about his health.

Chhote Singh, who was in his early 80s at the time of his death, was elected to the Lok Sabha from Kannauj in 1980, 1989 and 1991 and also served as an MLA from Chhibramau.

In a post on X, Akhilesh wrote, "The demise of Shri Chhote Singh Yadav, pioneer of the cooperative movement, founding member of the Samajwadi Party, and former MP from Kannauj and MLA from Chhibramau, is deeply saddening. May his soul rest in peace." He also extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

