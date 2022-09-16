Coimbatore (TN), Sep 16 (PTI) Former AIADMK Minister S P Velumani on Friday alleged that Chief Minister M K Stalin is trying take political revenge, as his attempt to topple the previous AIADMK government was stalled by him and senior party leaders.

The DMK had tried to usurp power through shortcut after toppling the then AIADMK regime. But failed due to the resistance of the senior ministers and leaders, Velumani alleged while addressing a protest meeting organised here by party cadres against the power tariff hike.

The raids by various agencies on his premises were nothing but the anger of Stalin, who had already declared that he will not spare Velumani, the AIADMK leader said.

He said the agencies had not seized or recovered anything from his premises during the three searches.

"We are not afraid of such false cases, as lakhs of cadres are behind the party," the former Minister said.

Velumani accused the DMK government of indulging in corruption, Katta panchayats (kangaroo courts) and also misusing police department.

After increasing the property tax and levy for drinking water, the DMK government has now increased power tariff, making the lives of the poor miserable, he said.

Velumani said the AIADMK will win all the 40 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and 200 seats in the assembly in the next elections.

