Motorola has officially launched the E22 and E22i models today in Europe. Both models are the latest in the E-Series. Both Moto E22 and E22i will be available for sale in select markets soon. The smartphones sport 6.5-inch displays, a 4,020mAh battery, a 16MP main camera and more. Moto E22 Likely To Debut on September 16, 2022.

Moto E22 and Moto E22i sport a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. Both Moto E22 and Moto E22i come powered by a MediaTek Helio G37 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. For optics, both models get a 16MP primary lens and a 2MP depth shooter. Upfront, there is a 5MP selfie shooter.

They come packed with a 4,020mAh battery with 10W charging support. Both smartphones come with Dolby Atmos support and feature side-mounted fingerprint sensors. Coming to the pricing, Moto E22 is priced at EUR 140, whereas the E22i retails at EUR 130.

