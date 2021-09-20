New Delhi, Sep 20 (PTI) Steel makers on Monday sought government support in demand creation, besides addressing other issues pertaining to logistics and speedy clearances for capacity addition, an official statement said.

Members of the apex industry body Indian Steel Association (ISA) met Steel Minister Ram Chandra Prasad Singh at his office here, the Ministry of Steel said.

ISA President and CEO AMNS India Dilip Oommen along with SAIL Chairperson Soma Mondal, Tata Steel CEO T V Narendran, JSW Steel Ltd Chairman Sajjan Jindal and JSPL Chairman Naveen Jindal participated in the meeting, it said.

"During the meeting, they (steel makers) informed about issues requiring support from the government on steel demand creation, notifying rules of PLI scheme, getting National Mineral Index notified, logistics and freight related issues, speedy clearances for capacity addition among others," the ministry said.

The minister assured them of all support in addressing the issues.

Singh also suggested to the industry to create awareness for steel usage in projects such as housing, domestic gas and water pipelines to enhance demand.

He directed the ministry officials to hold a discussion with the industry to address their concerns, the statement added.

