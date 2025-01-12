Noida, Jan 12 (PTI) An LLB student died after falling from the 7th floor of Supreme Towers in Sector 39 area of Noida, police said on Sunday.

The deceased, Tapas, was a resident of Ghaziabad and was a student of Amity University.

The incident took place on Saturday and Tapas' friends were also with him in the flat when it occurred, Noida ACP Praveen Kumar Singh said.

Singh added that the victim's family has been informed.

He further said that the police inspected the spot and the investigation is ongoing.

