Mumbai, January 12: With the rise of Bluetooth-enabled sex toys, the concept of privacy and security has taken on a new dimension. These devices, designed to be controlled remotely, are now at risk of being hacked by malicious third parties, potentially compromising users’ personal data and safety. But what exactly is sex toy hacking, and what risks does it pose to users?

A study commissioned by the U.K. Government’s Department for Science, Innovation, and Technology has revealed that Bluetooth-enabled sex toys, particularly remote-controlled ones, could be vulnerable to hacking or interception by malicious third parties. Initially published in March 2023, the research has resurfaced in media reports as of January 11, highlighting the ongoing risk to users’ privacy and security. What Is PAN Card Scam? Know How To Stay Safe As Scammers Target India Post Payments Bank Customers With Phishing Tricks.

What Is Sex Toy Hacking?

Sex toy hacking refers to the unauthorized access or manipulation of Bluetooth-enabled sex toys, typically through cyberattacks. These devices, designed for remote control, allow users to operate them from different locations. However, they are vulnerable to malicious third parties who can intercept the connection, often because many of these devices lack proper encryption. ‘Feel Free To Stare at Your Order’: Zomato’s Humorous Take Amid 90-Hour Work Week Debate.

What Are the Risks?

The risks associated with sex toy hacking are both physical and psychological. Cyberattacks could cause physical harm, such as overheating the device or result in the unexpected malfunctioning of the toy. The lack of secure connections between the device and its companion app makes them prime targets for hackers, who can exploit these vulnerabilities to invade privacy, disrupt functionality, or even cause harm. As detailed in recent research, the potential for harm highlights the need for stronger security measures in these products.

