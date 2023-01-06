New Delhi, Jan 6 (PTI) Coal India arm MCL on Friday said Subhadra mining project in Angul district of Odisha, having a capacity of 25 million tonnes per annum (MTPA), is advancing towards production.

The project is being developed under Mine, Developer and Operator (MDO) mode.

In a statement, Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL) said that under MDO mode the company has begun work on its first mega project Siarmal in Sundergarh district of the eastern state, having a capacity of 50 MTPA.

During the ongoing financial year, MCL obtained green nod for limit enhancement at Lakhanpur Open Cast Project (OCP) and Kulda OCP, thereby setting a ground for maximising coal production.

Further, the PSU said that the number of First Mile Connectivity (FMC) projects, which hold a key to ensuring speedy transportation of coal to consumers with minimum dust pollution, has gone up to three with a capacity of 46 MTPA.

"MCL aims at having 7 more FMC projects, taking the total to 10, by the end of the year 2023, with capacity of 146 MT coal per annum through eco-friendly rail mode," it said.

MCL produced 168 MT coal in the last financial year. The Sambalpur-headquartered firm has set a target of producing 176 MT of coal in 2022-23.

