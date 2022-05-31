New Delhi, May 31 (PTI) Shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries fell by over 3 per cent on Tuesday after poor financial results for the last quarter of 2021-22.

The stock declined 3.11 per cent to settle at Rs 860.45 on the BSE. During the day, it tumbled 4.12 per cent to Rs 851.50.

Also Read | Epic Games Announces In-Person Fortnite Competition in November 2022.

At the NSE, it went lower by 2.60 per cent to end at Rs 865.15 apiece.

In terms of volume, 4.58 lakh shares were traded at the BSE and over 2.43 crore shares at the NSE during the day.

Also Read | How To Turn Captions On & Off on Instagram.

The Mumbai-based drug major on Monday posted a loss of Rs 2,277 crore for the fourth quarter of 2021-22, mainly on account of a one-time exceptional loss. It had reported a net profit of Rs 894 crore in the January-March period of 2020-21.

It reported consolidated sales of Rs 9,386 crore in the fourth quarter against Rs 8,464 crore in the year-ago period.

During the period under review, the company said it incurred a one-time cost of Rs 56.35 crore for restructuring operations in certain countries.

Total loss cited as an exceptional item during the fourth quarter, stood at Rs 3,936 crore.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)