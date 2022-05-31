Meta-owned Instagram has always kept its app up to date. The company recently added the auto-generated captions feature, which can transcribe any video content that you watch. Before this feature, you had to manually transcribe captions for your Instagram videos, which was stressful and time-consuming. But now, that's no longer the case. You can enable captions as a creator and a viewer. Instagram Services Restored After Being Down for Several Users: Report.

The auto-generated captions feature is available in 17 languages - English, Spanish, Arabic, Urdu, Russian, Italian, Japanese and more. The auto-generated captions feature is turned off by default. In this article, we have demonstrated how you can turn captions on and off on Instagram.

1. Click on your profile icon in the bottom right corner of the screen.

2. Tap on the three horizontal lines located at the top right corner and click on 'Settings'.

3. Then a list of setting options will pop up.

4. Go to 'Account', look for 'Captions', shift the toggle option and you are good to go.

5. To turn off the auto-generated captions feature, shift back the toggle option.

