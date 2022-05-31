San Francisco: In a bid to empower gamers, Epic Games has announced that it will host an in-person Fortnite competition in November in the US, with a prize pool set to be $1 million. The company said that it will host the FNCS Invitational 2022 in-person on November 12 and 13 in Raleigh, North Carolina. Fortnite Users Can Now Use Microsoft Xbox Cloud To Access the Game on iOS, Android & Windows PCs.

"We will be inviting a selection of top FNCS Duos from around the world who will have the opportunity to compete in a single lobby for a share of a $1,000,000 prize pool!" the company said in a blogpost "We plan to share more details on the FNCS Invitational 2022 in the coming months," the company added.

The company mentioned that for anyone anticipating an invitation, please make sure any required travel documentation is secured well ahead of time. Epic also stressed that its players' health and safety are the number one priority for holding any in-person event.

"If public health trends change, or regional laws or recommendations shift at any point this year, we may have to reschedule or change these plans," the company said.

The last offline event hosted by Fortnite was the Fortnite World cup in 2019. Meanwhile, a recent report said that Fortnite fans can now use Microsoft's Xbox Cloud Gaming platform to access the game on iOS, Android devices and Windows PCs.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 31, 2022 04:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).