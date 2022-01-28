New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) Suzlon Energy on Friday posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 37.73 crore in the December 2021 quarter.

The company had reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 118.06 crore in the quarter ended on December 31, 2020, according to a BSE.

Its total income rose to Rs 1,615.06 crore in the quarter, from Rs 959.52 crore in the same period a year ago. HRS hrs

