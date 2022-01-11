Coimbatore, Jan 11 (PTI) Legislators representing the district on Tuesday urged the administration to take steps to carry out RTPCR tests on workers in all industries, including textile mills, in the district.

In a petition submitted to the district collector G Sameeran, all the 10 MLAs including nine AIADMK and one BJP MLA , asked the administration to join hands with the industrialists so that all the workers remain safe in the district.

Stating that the Government should take stringent measures to prevent the spread of the disease, the petition said there were complaints that there was abnormal delay in providing test results.

Later talking to reporters, former minister and AIADMK Whip, S P Velumani said that steps should be taken to stop the reported fleecing by some private hospitals for treating Covid-19 and Omicron patients.

