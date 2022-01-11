The Chinese phone maker Vivo has launched a new Vivo Y33T smartphone under its popular Y-series in the Indian market. The handset comes in a single 8GB + 128GB variant that carries a price tag of Rs 18,999. The phone can be had in two colours - Midday Dream and Mirror Black. Interested customers can purchase the handset from today via Amazon, Flipkart, Vivo India E-Store, and several offline retailers. Vivo V23 Phones Launch in India.

Vivo Y33T (Photo Credits: Vivo)

The new Vivo Y33T sports a 6.58-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it gets an octa-core Snapdragon 680 SoC, paired with an 8GB of RAM. There's also a feature to virtually extend RAM by up to 4GB using the built-in storage. The onboard storage can be expanded up to 1TB via using a microSD.

Vivo Y33T (Photo Credits: Vivo)

For photography, the newly launched Vivo Y33T has a triple rear camera module that comprises a 50MP primary sensor with a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro shooter. The front camera is a 16MP sensor for selfies and video calls. The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging. It runs on Android with FunTouch OS 12 on top.

