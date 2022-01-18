New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) Tata Consultancy Services on Tuesday said it has tied up with Canada Running Series (CRS) to become the new title sponsor and official IT services and technology consulting partner of the Toronto Waterfront Marathon and Virtual Race through November 2026.

TCS and CRS aim to modernise marathon running in Canada through a new official race app that will offer a first-of-its-kind environmental impact calculator, which will enable runners and spectators to track and offset their environmental impact, a statement said.

The Mumbai-headquartered company will also work with CRS to create a hybrid and immersive race experience for all runners and spectators around the globe.

“Running a marathon makes you believe that you can accomplish anything. We can't wait to channel the spirit of building on belief by enhancing the Toronto Waterfront Marathon experience with innovative technology and trailblazing sustainability initiatives in our local communities,” Soumen Roy, Executive Director and Country Head at TCS Canada, said.

The official race app will offer unlimited tracking of both in-person and virtual runners on the same racecourse map and let spectators create digital cheer cards to share messages of encouragement on social media.

Runners will be able to share a link to friends and family that automatically initiates the app download with them already selected to be tracked.

In addition, the app will incorporate augmented reality features that became popular during the pandemic to support both in-person and virtual runners, along with offering surprise-and-delight experiences, the statement said.

“We're excited to begin our partnership with TCS and join a family of global, leading-edge marathons,” Charlotte Brookes, Event Director of CRS and the Toronto Waterfront Marathon, said.

She added that it's a unique opportunity to take World Athletics Gold Label event to the next level and beyond, to greatly enhance the runner experience though innovative technology, to showcase athletic excellence, and to have a broader impact in building a healthy, caring, and sustainable Toronto.

"The new TCS Toronto Waterfront Marathon race app will be a symbol of our collaboration that will connect, sustain and inspire us all whether we are participating in-person or virtually, from anywhere around the globe,” Brookes said.

TCS said it will also donate 32,000 person-hours toward helping the TCS Toronto Waterfront Marathon become the most sustainable race in Canada.

CRS' goal is to achieve Evergreen Certification by 2022. When achieved, it will be the only race in Canada to attain this level of environmental certification from the Council of Responsible Sport.

Expanding on this commitment to technology and sustainability, TCS and CRS will be adding two new Charity Partners: Trans Canada Trail and Trees for Life Canada.

Runners will have the opportunity to donate money towards Trans Canada Trails' new AccessNow partnership that is creating accessibility mapping across its more than 28,000 km of National Trails, or Trees for Life's tree planting projects along the TCS Toronto Waterfront Marathon racecourse.

Registration for the 2022 TCS Toronto Waterfront Marathon will open January 25, 2022.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)