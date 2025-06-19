New Delhi, Jun 19 (PTI) TD Power Systems (TDPS) on Thursday said it has secured an order worth Rs 67 crore from a multinational corporation for supply of components for traction motors for exports.

Deliveries under this order are scheduled to be completed during January 2026 to December 2027, the company said in a regulatory filing.

This order further demonstrates TDPS' technical expertise and trusted capabilities in delivering high-precision components that meet global standards, it said.

This order awarded by an international entity does not fall within the purview of related-party transactions, the company said.

