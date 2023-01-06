Thane, Jan 6 (PTI) An 18-year-old worker was injured after a part of a metal railing of an under-construction bridge fell on him on Friday in Maharashtra's Thane district, a civic official said.

The bridge is being built at Kahrigaon toll post on Mumbai-Nashik highway and the incident took place at 3pm, said Thane Municipal Corporation's regional disaster management cell chief Avinash Sawant said.

"The teen, identified as Deepak Brijia, is part of a contracting firm building the bridge. He is undergoing treatment at Kalwa civic hospital," he said.

