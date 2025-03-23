Latest News | Thane District Official Drowns at Beach in Raigad

Thane, Mar 23 (PTI) A 37-year-old employee of the district administration in Maharashtra's Thane drowned during a picnic at a beach in Raigad on Sunday, an official said.

Pallavi Sarode, who served as an assistant revenue officer and personal assistant to collector Ashok Shingare, drowned at Harihareshwar beach in the morning, the official said.

As per a statement issued by the administration, Sarode had travelled to Harihareshwar with her office colleagues for a picnic. She was swept away by strong waves and drowned.

