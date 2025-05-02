Noida, May 2 (PTI) Police have arrested three people following an encounter on Friday for their alleged connection with multiple cases of theft and robbery, officials said.

Two of the accused were shot in the leg in retaliatory fire, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone II Shakti Mohan Awasthi said that Surajpur police station was checking near Moser Beer roundabout they received information that some suspicious people were gathered in the forest along the railway line.

Following this, the police conducted a raid and the accused opened fire on them. Awasthi said that in the retaliatory action of the police, Bittu alias Pravesh (24) and Golu Jatav (24) were shot in the leg.

Another accused, Naveen, initially managed to flee from the spot and the police caught him, Awasthi said.

He said that two pistols, magazines, cartridges, a country-made pistol, a Thar jeep, a Scorpio car and a Baleno car had been recovered from the accused.

During the investigation, the police found that multiple cases of theft and robbery were registered against the accused. Ten cases were registered against Bittu, seven against Golu and three cases were registered against Naveen.

