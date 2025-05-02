Mumbai, May 02: The Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad) on Friday, May 02, 2025, will be declared online at bodolotteries.com, with the announcement of winners in three phases—12 PM, 03 PM, and 07 PM. As one of Assam’s most popular state-run lotteries under the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), it attracts thousands of participants eager to check their winning ticket numbers. The Bodoland Lottery Result will be available on the official website in a downloadable PDF format, making it easy to access the list of winners in Friday's lucky draw and their ticket numbers.

Lottery enthusiasts in Assam follow lottery draws such as Day Thangam, Evening Thangam, Singam, Kuil, Rosa, Deer, and Swarnalaxmi, which are widely played across the state. The Bodoland Lottery’s structured prize distribution and government-backed credibility make it a preferred choice among players. The official website ensures a hassle-free experience, eliminating ad-heavy distractions when checking results. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for May 02, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

When and Where To Check Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result)

To view today’s Bodoland Lottery Result, participants should visit bodolotteries.com at the designated announcement times. The official PDF, containing ticket numbers and winners’ details, will be available for download, providing a seamless way to verify the results. Checking the website directly helps players avoid unreliable sources and ensures they get the most accurate updates. Shillong Teer Results Today, May 02 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Lotteries are legally operated in 13 Indian states, including Assam, Kerala, Maharashtra, Punjab, Sikkim, and West Bengal. While these lotteries provide excitement and entertainment, players are encouraged to participate responsibly. Understanding the financial risks associated with lottery games is crucial. Latestly advises that it is always advisable to play within one’s means.

