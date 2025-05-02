Mumbai, May 2: In a rare and deeply moving event, a 3-year-old girl from Madhya Pradesh's Indore became the youngest known person to undertake Santhara, a Jain ritual of voluntary death. Viyana Jain, diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour, passed away on March 21, just minutes after completing the sacred vow in the presence of monks and her grieving family.

The event, marked by spiritual solemnity, has since garnered national attention and recognition from the Golden Book of World Records, News18 reported. Viyana's parents, Piyush and Varsha Jain, both IT professionals, turned to their spiritual guide, Rajesh Muni Maharaj, after her health rapidly declined in March despite surgery earlier in the year. Following the guru’s counsel, and with emotional and spiritual conviction, the family agreed to the Santhara rite, viewing it as a peaceful release from suffering. The ritual was carried out in a brief 30-minute ceremony, after which Viyana passed away calmly. Mumbai: Jain Woman Gives Up Food and Water as Part of Santhara After Husband’s Death, Dies; Know About the Controversial Practice To Embrace Death.

What is Santhara or Sanlekhana?

Santhara—also known as Sanlekhana—is an ancient Jain practice where a person voluntarily fasts unto death when faced with irreversible illness or nearing life’s natural end. It is seen not as suicide, but as a spiritually purifying act of renunciation rooted in Jain ethics and scripture. The ritual, which dates back to at least the 2nd century CE, has faced legal scrutiny in India but remains a protected and revered tradition within the Jain community. Sudden Death in Madhya Pradesh: Woman Dies of Heart Attack While Dancing at Marriage in Vidisha, Terrifying Video Surfaces.

The ceremony has sparked widespread discussion on the intersection of religion, ethics, and end-of-life choices. While some question the role of consent in such a young child’s case, others view it as a profound example of faith and spiritual resilience. The Jain community honoured Viyana’s family in Indore last week, recognising their devotion and the child’s brief yet spiritually resonant life.

