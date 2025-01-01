Gurugram, Jan 1 (PTI) The team of crime units of Gurugram police arrested three criminals after a chase here, police said on Wednesday.

The accused were transporting cows for smuggling in a stolen canter when the police team chased them. An encounter broke out in which two of them were injured after getting shot in their legs, they added.

Also Read | What Is Jumped Deposit Scam? Here's How To Protect Yourself From New Online Fraud That Targets UPI Users.

A canter, two illegal pistols, one live cartridge, 10 empty shell cartridges, a cow and a calf were recovered from their possession, the police said.

According to the police, the crime unit of Farrukhnagar police got information on Tuesday night that some youths riding in a canter are stealing a cow from Ullawas village in Sector 65 area.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission: When Will Next DA Hike Be Announced? Know How Much Salary Hike Central Govt Employees Can Expect.

The crime unit chased the canter near Maidawas village and the unit's Sohna team also reached the spot.

When the police tried to stop them, the driver drove away and the accused opened fire on the police team. Ten rounds were fired from both sides, they added.

In retaliatory firing, two accused were shot in their legs. They were admitted to a hospital after being nabbed and the third accused were also arrested.

The accused were identified as Arif (28), Arif alias Mandal (27) and Rashid alias Yusuf alias Kake (33), all natives of Nuh district, the police said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the canter used by the accused was stolen from Bilaspur area on December 24 while the cow and calf were stolen from a dairy in Ullawas village, they said.

Rashid is a history-sheeter involved in 49 cases incidents including gang-rape, murder, attempt to murder, robbery and attacking police team, they said.

Two cases of attempt to murder and cow smuggling are registered against Arif and a case of cow smuggling is registered against Mandal, they added.

Police spokesperson Sandeep Kumar said Rashid, along with his other associates, had committed the crime of cow smuggling from Gurugram in the year 2009.

"At that time, when the police team chased and tried to nab the accused, they directly hit the police vehicle near Hero Honda Chowk, in which EHC Babulal of Gurugram Police was martyred,” he said.

“Rashid and Arif are undergoing treatment. They will be interrogated by the police after being discharged from the hospital,” he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)