New Delhi, May 17 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested three persons in separate cases for allegedly using forged no-entry passes to enter restricted zones in central Delhi's ITO Chowk area, an official said on Saturday.

The arrested have been identified as Rajesh Kumar, Muzzamil and Sonu Kumar Mishra, all linked to the procurement and circulation of fake no-entry passes (NEP), he said.

Also Read | Who Is Lord Raj Mishra? UP Farmer's Son Elected As Mayor of Wellingborough in England.

"On May 15, around 9 pm, a commercial vehicle was stopped by traffic staff at ITO Chowk for entering a no-entry zone. The checking team found that NEP was pasted on the vehicle's windscreen but it did not reflect in the e-challan database," a senior police officer said.

Upon verification from the DCP Traffic Headquarters, the pass was confirmed to be forged. The driver, Dilip Kumar alias Rahul, revealed that the fake NEP had been purchased from an unidentified person at Azadpur Fruit and Vegetable Market, he said.

Also Read | Who Is Jyoti Malhotra, Haryana-Based YouTuber Among 6 Arrested for Allegedly Spying for Pakistan?.

His brother, Rajesh Kumar, who is the owner of the vehicle, told police that he procured the NEP from Tushar alias Vineet. During the investigation, Tushar disclosed that he obtained the forged pass from Sonu, who runs a cyber cafe in Burari.

Rajesh and Sonu were subsequently arrested and booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Motor Vehicles Act, police said.

In a similar incident a day earlier, a vehicle was found lying in the same no-entry zone with a fake NEP. The driver, Muzzamil, was arrested and confessed to having bought the forged document from a person named Faizuddin. Further investigation is underway, police added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)