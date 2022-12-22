Thane, Dec 22 (PTI) Three persons were arrested in Kashimira area of Thane district for allegedly operating a sex racket from a lodge, a police official said on Thursday.

Also Read | COVID-19: Over 6 in 10 Indians Avoiding Coronavirus Vaccine’s Booster Shot Due to Heart Attack Fears, Says Report.

The lodge was raided by a Anti Human Trafficking Cell team on Tuesday night and the arrested persons comprise its manager and two waiters, Senior Inspector Samir Ahirrao said.

Also Read | COVID-19 Outbreak: Mandatory Coronavirus Sampling Tests for All International Passengers if Necessary, Says Mansukh Mandaviya.

"The raid was carried out after the tip off about the sex racket was confirmed though a decoy customer. The accused have been charged under Immoral Traffic Prevention Act and Indian Penal Code provisions," he added.

Two women who had been forced into the racket have been sent to a shelter home, Ahirrao said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)