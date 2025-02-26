Budaun (UP), Feb 26 (PTI) Three people were killed and another was seriously injured on Wednesday after an unidentified speeding vehicle hit their motorcycle in the Bilsi area here, police said.

The accident occurred around 2 pm near Parauli petrol pump when the vehicle ran over four youths riding on a single motorcycle, Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) K K Saroj said.

Two of them, identified as Jitin (24) and Dharmendra (21) of Hussainpur village, died on the spot, while Gaurav (23) succumbed to injuries during treatment.

The fourth rider, Ashu Bansal, is critically injured and undergoing treatment at the district hospital, police said.

A case has been registered and efforts are on to trace the unidentified vehicle involved in the accident, they added.

