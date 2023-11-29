Jaipur, Nov 29 (PTI) Three cousins died when a container truck collided with their car in Rajasthan's Dungarpur district, police said on Wednesday.

Bichiwada Station House Officer (SHO) Madanlal said Pankaj (22), Akshay (24) and Mahesh (23), who were travelling in the car, died in the collision near Shishod village on the Delhi-Mumbai National Highway 48 late Tuesday night.

The three cousins, who were returning home from a wedding, died on the spot, he said.

The SHO said the bodies were handed over to the family members after autopsy on Wednesday.

A case has been registered against the container truck driver and a search for him is on, he said, adding the heavy vehicle has been impounded.

